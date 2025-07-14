- Added 15 frame buffer after letting go of a ladder before holding up will re-grab the ladder. Releasing and re-pressing up will cancel this buffer, letting you grab again right away.
- New graphics for Tsuchinoko.
- Fixed two possible instances where the final boss's 2nd phase could lock up.
- Log spawners in Black Jaguar's stage & platforms in Final 2 now properly keep time when Serval falls
- down a pit or is squished.
- Lifts in Japanese Crested Ibis's stage now respawn after falling.
- Minor level modifications.
Mega Serval version 2.6 out now!
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 2.6 - July 13, 2025
