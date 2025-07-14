 Skip to content
Version 2.6 - July 13, 2025
  • Added 15 frame buffer after letting go of a ladder before holding up will re-grab the ladder. Releasing and re-pressing up will cancel this buffer, letting you grab again right away.
  • New graphics for Tsuchinoko.
  • Fixed two possible instances where the final boss's 2nd phase could lock up.
  • Log spawners in Black Jaguar's stage & platforms in Final 2 now properly keep time when Serval falls
  • down a pit or is squished.
  • Lifts in Japanese Crested Ibis's stage now respawn after falling.
  • Minor level modifications.

