14 July 2025 Build 19211500 Edited 14 July 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


This is what has changed in Early Access 4.3

• You no longer have to replay a level to be able to talk to Mr Coin to take his deal. He will find the remaining scrap in a level during your first playthrough of it as long as you are missing only 10 scrap or less.

• Updated the loading screen tip text for Mr Coins deal.

• Added a new tutorial for Mr Coins deal in W1-1.

• Bolt will receive an extra 200 coins for Mr Coins deal in W1-1.

• Changed the captain bolt loading screen text.

• A microchip image turned to a white square in the last update, this has been fixed.

• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one in every loading screen.

• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one on the start of level overlay.

• Moved Mr Coins chat box to the correct position in W1-7.

• Made the second Microchip in W4-7 easier to get.

