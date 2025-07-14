Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V4.3
Update notes via Steam Community
This is what has changed in Early Access 4.3
• You no longer have to replay a level to be able to talk to Mr Coin to take his deal. He will find the remaining scrap in a level during your first playthrough of it as long as you are missing only 10 scrap or less.
• Updated the loading screen tip text for Mr Coins deal.
• Added a new tutorial for Mr Coins deal in W1-1.
• Bolt will receive an extra 200 coins for Mr Coins deal in W1-1.
• Changed the captain bolt loading screen text.
• A microchip image turned to a white square in the last update, this has been fixed.
• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one in every loading screen.
• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one on the start of level overlay.
• Moved Mr Coins chat box to the correct position in W1-7.
• Made the second Microchip in W4-7 easier to get.
