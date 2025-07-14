We’re excited to announce version 1.3.0 of our game, which introduces two new levels!
Based on feedback and monitored data, we've decided that the levels COMMUNICATE and FOR_REAL require warm-up levels before them.
The level COMMUNICATE has been renamed to DISTANT_UNLINK, and a new level named COMMUNICATE has been added before it.
A new level, WARMUP, has been added before FOR_REAL.
If you load a save where a level following a newly added one has already been completed, the new level will be marked as completed but will not count as a true completion.
Level requirements for all progress locks have been increased by 2.
We’ve also made the following changes and improvements:
You can now press F11 to toggle fullscreen mode.
A tip for the 3_EQUALS_4 level now appears at the start of the level.
Lastly, we’re currently working on:
Improved tutorials
Fixes for Steam Link support
Changed files in this update