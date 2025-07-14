 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19211455
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to announce version 1.3.0 of our game, which introduces two new levels!

  • Based on feedback and monitored data, we've decided that the levels COMMUNICATE and FOR_REAL require warm-up levels before them.

  • The level COMMUNICATE has been renamed to DISTANT_UNLINK, and a new level named COMMUNICATE has been added before it.

  • A new level, WARMUP, has been added before FOR_REAL.

  • If you load a save where a level following a newly added one has already been completed, the new level will be marked as completed but will not count as a true completion.

  • Level requirements for all progress locks have been increased by 2.

We’ve also made the following changes and improvements:

  • You can now press F11 to toggle fullscreen mode.

  • A tip for the 3_EQUALS_4 level now appears at the start of the level.

Lastly, we’re currently working on:

  • Improved tutorials

  • Fixes for Steam Link support

