Hey disaster makers!

The galaxy’s wildest lab just got a massive upgrade: Disaster Blaster v1.4.0 is live!

The highlight of this update is...

Challenge mode

Take on challenges on specific planets that require you to play with 3 mandatory cards. Complete these challenges to:

Unlock 3 brand-new cards.

Earn exclusive achievements.



New destroyed planet backgrounds

Every planet you vaporize looks better than ever.

Special Steam Automation Fest discount!

Disaster Blaster is part of the Steam Automation Fest, which means a special discount for a limited time! Whether you’re new or bringing a friend, it’s the perfect moment to jump in.

Thanks so much for your support, feedback, and the hilarious clips you keep sending!

We can’t wait to see the devastation you unleash in 1.4.0!



Daniele, Caterina & Simone

Follow Disaster Blaster and add it to your wishlist to get the latest updates, exclusive news, and all the exciting development progress straight to your feed! And remember to share your feedback through the in-game form button to help us improve! ✨

Happy Disasters! ❤️