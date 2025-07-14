Dead Detention Version 1.4 is out now. It includes a new song, a new flashback scene, and lots of other little tweaks and improvements. It's also 70% off for the next two weeks!

Patch Notes

Stronger Arts and Crafts Visual Theming

Paper Plates

Moved some round background scribbles onto paper plates propped up by randomly colored straws.

Some of these plates spin.

Background Supplies

Each time the background changes, random arts and crafts supplies are placed along the edges.

Character Straws

Characters are now propped up by randomly colored straws taped to them.

More Tape and Pins

Added tape and pins to the receive item window.

Added sticky tape to the vent screws.

Added sticky tape to the loot items.

Character Textures

Some character poses are now on different textures, including newspaper, colored paper, cardboard, and more.

Expanded Soundtrack

New Music

Added a little new song called "Lullaby." (It was written for the flashback added to Episode 5.)

The Steam version of the soundtrack has been updated to include it.

Improved Story

Stronger Emotional Core

Episode 1: The new song plays faintly while Max is sleeping at the start.

Episode 3: Max now hears brief words from his father when he's cornered.

Episode 5: Added a brief flashback to the start of Episode 5 with Max and his father.

Episode 5: The Lullaby song now plays before Max stands up to the boss.

Episode 5: Max hears words from his father when he thinks back to his friends.

Pacing Improvements

Minor adjustments to some other sequences to improve flow.

Improved Visuals

General

Lowered transparency of the paper scraps blowing across the screen slightly.

Episode 1

Replaced the sleeping scribble with the better one from Episode 4 + made it smaller.

Improved the Naomi sneaking up on the zombie scribble.

Improved the Sora killing the zombie scribble.

Episode 4

Improved the Sora crying scribble + made it purple like the other art in the scene.

Episode 5

Improved the Naomi thinking scribbles.

Character Sprites

Improved Naomi's eyes on her idle frame.

Made Dr. Miller's eyes closed on her concerned frame.

Other Tweaks

UI

Added a sound effect when hovering over a story choice.

Thanks so much to everyone who's played so far! If you encounter any bugs or issues, you can report them here.

More soon,

Jack