Some slight improvements and small fixes.

Standardized some descriptions to properly state when they increase Protection versus when they reduce damage taken.

A few bandages were added to late game shops.

Convoy can now contain up to 400 items, up from 250.

Fixed issue where Aquatic units with Landswim passive still could not access on-map shops. The feud between shopkeepers and squids can be put to rest.

Fixed typo in Unyielding passive that stated that it reduced Prt instead of increasing it. Has no effect on the skill's effect, merely the description.

Fixed issue where Thanatos did not have the Self Rooting effect from its description.