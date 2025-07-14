Hello!

I'm still getting over "the sickness". But I bring to you another update!



Crafting Landmarks

The Sleepy Time Gnomes have started helping with building new places around the land of Ursa. Their first big project is a statue honoring the Goddess of Light, Luna. If you help the gnomes, you might see more customers visiting your shop each day.



More Ores, Less Bore.

Four new types of ore have been added to the rocky areas. You can refine each one into ingots and sell them for a good amount of coin. The more you refine, the more your skill improves, and the more ingots you can make. So get to it!



Bag of Endless Storage update.

A few more categories have been added to the Bag of Endless Storage to help you find your items more easily. It still is not finished yet! So more to come in the future updates.



Thank you all again for your support.

