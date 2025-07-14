 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19210976 Edited 14 July 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Drafters!

Apologies for the long delay in updates. I have been slowly making some fixes, adjustments, and improvements to OpenDraft while simultaneously working on Maroxyn. But for the moment, it is only minor updates and improvements that are to be pushed. The major update is still underway.

In this update:

- The Controls bar is now always visible and is at the bottom of the screen,
- The Text Boxes are now dynamic and resize with the content inside,
- The Text Boxes now have a Title field,
- The To-Do lists are now a single entry, so you can add as many as you want,
- The Info and Reset panels are now both text-based with minor graphics,
- Change to colour scheme and design.


Thank you for using OpenDraft, and looking forward to your feedback!

