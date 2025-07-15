Thank you so much for playing MYRIAD DEATH.
We have released a new patch Ver.1.2.2 which includes the below SUMMER LIMITED updates.
Detail
- New image of the title screen
- Added "Aizome Summer Time!! (Instrumental)" that will be played when the mic at the Shop is used
- New Calliope costume when the mic at shop is on
- BGM will be added to the jukebox once the above actions are taken.
- Changed the layout of the Shop partially
*The above update will be exclusive for the following date.
Start Date: July 15th, 4:00 AM PDT
End Date: August 31st, 4:00AM PDT
Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update