Thank you so much for playing MYRIAD DEATH.



We have released a new patch Ver.1.2.2 which includes the below SUMMER LIMITED updates.

Detail

- New image of the title screen

- Added "Aizome Summer Time!! (Instrumental)" that will be played when the mic at the Shop is used

- New Calliope costume when the mic at shop is on

- BGM will be added to the jukebox once the above actions are taken.

- Changed the layout of the Shop partially

*The above update will be exclusive for the following date.



Start Date: July 15th, 4:00 AM PDT

End Date: August 31st, 4:00AM PDT

Thank you for your continued support.