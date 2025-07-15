 Skip to content
15 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for playing MYRIAD DEATH.


We have released a new patch Ver.1.2.2 which includes the below SUMMER LIMITED updates.

Detail
- New image of the title screen
- Added "Aizome Summer Time!! (Instrumental)" that will be played when the mic at the Shop is used
- New Calliope costume when the mic at shop is on
- BGM will be added to the jukebox once the above actions are taken.
- Changed the layout of the Shop partially

*The above update will be exclusive for the following date.


Start Date: July 15th, 4:00 AM PDT
End Date: August 31st, 4:00AM PDT

Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

