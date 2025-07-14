Hello Spellmasons!



This update has been a long time coming and I'm super excited to announce...

Major Feature: Deathmason as a playable character.

Unlike the Spellmason who contends with the tradeoff of which spells to devote mana to, the Deathmason uses cards to cast. This means, if you have a card, you can always cast it (keep that meteor card in your pocket until the perfect moment!), but can only cast whichever cards you have during any given turn.



You redraw cards each turn, up to a maximum amount.

If you want different cards you can discard and redraw 2 for 1.

You can lock cards so they don't get discarded until the end of the level.



Major Feature: Goru as a playable character.

Goru is potentially the most difficult to play as but also the most rewarding (In my opinion). Goru uses souls to cast. You must acquire more souls by picking them up from corpses to keep casting. Unlike the Spellmason and Deathmason, you cannot sit back and restore at the beginning of your next turn. You must push on, into danger, to collect the souls of your victims. However, this can result in very powerful and satisfying runs where carefully planned turns can devastate your foes.



If you do not have enough souls to cast, you can spend into "soul debt" but it'll cost you 5% health for every 1 soul debt each time you cast. You must be very careful about spending souls that you don't have as it will become quickly very difficult to survive.

Goru and Deathmason unlock after finishing the tutorial



Content

There's a smattering of new spells to make some less popular builds (such as close range and liquid) more viable, but I wont reveal them here and leave them for you to discover :)

Quality of Life changes

QoL: New cards get automatically added to side toolbars

QoL: Autounlock a rune when it is maxxed out

QoL: Turn off inventory glow once new stat points are seen

QoL: 3 toolbars on each side, all keybindable

QoL: Allow keybinding all hotkeys

QoL: Change mid-game teleport portal color to yellow

Thanks Weedybird!

QoL: Add checkmark in upper left in-game player list to represent "ready for next turn"

QoL: Protect against accidental end turn when answering UI prompt

QoL: Multiple instances of floating text now share the same instance with a number to show how many times it's occurred

QoL: Explain to player why disconnection occurred

QoL: Update disconnected sprite to be a more obvious "broken internet" symbol



Balancing

balance: Difficulty scaling doesn't empower ally summons

(This made necromancer builds OP in multiplayer compared to other builds)

Thanks Autoquark for bringing this up

balance: Investment cost 30 -> 80

balance: Damage limiter: 30 -> 45 max damage dealt per instance

balance: Health cost from spells dont trigger onDamage events

(shield can't be spent to use health cost spells)



UI Improvements

UI: Add "Are you sure" prompt for "reset tutorial"

Thanks @Carlos

UI: Fix showing how much it adds to rune when maxxed

(important for ones that only allow upgrading once like Icy Veins)

Thanks Nikitasss

UI: Menu button secondary active state is now more obvious than hover state.



Bug Fixes

fix: Stamina bar not updating while another player is casting

fix: not being able to sell add_bounce and add_pierce spells

Thanks Martin_Talzor!

fix: overheal rune: Health over maximum (like from sacrifice) doesn't contribute to overheal amount.

Thanks bbott

fix UI: Allow for clearing out more than one custom keybind

fix UI: update health and mana UI bars on modifier add

(for example potion barrier, spawning onto a potion showed the damage self warning box)

and potion pickup

fix: Major bug where deathmason could overdraw cards after discarding

if he had cards locked.

Thanks Pizza Lover 2 and Kyonuma

fix: Enemy Goru getting undying back when cloned or split

Thanks Martin_Talzor!

fix: encyclopedia show-card-large

Thanks Superbaum

fix deathmason discard desync

Thanks Pizza Lover 2 and Kyonuma

fix: Back button getting stuck in loop

Thanks Bogiac



If you want go support my work above-and-beyond, you can become a patron here: patreon.com/jogamedev and candid reviews on Steam are always appreciated!



Happy spellcrafting!



Jordan