NEW

+ New Dragon: Sagittarius Dragon.

+ Save Run System: You can now save your run by clicking "quit" in the pause menu to continue later.

+ Card Information: You can now view information about your card stacks in the pause menu by hovering over them.

CHANGES

+ The "TAURUS" dragon has had its ability reworked: now, pressing 'J' allows you to dash toward the target, attacking it with a horn attack and gaining a temporary shield that blocks melee and projectile attacks. It can no longer obtain 'SWIFTNESS' cards, but its dash now extends much further and receives a 90% damage reduction while dashing.

+ The epic card "COLOSSUS" now also instantly grants +1600 max HP.

BALANCE

+ The burning of fire environment now deals increasing damage as the waves progress;

+ Fire and Ice bosses' special attacks now reach the sky, making the battle more challenging, even if the player is flying;

+ The 'SWIFTNESS' card has been nerfed: it now reduces the dash cooldown by 0.4 sec instead of 0.5.