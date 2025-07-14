New Character & Basic Matchmaking
Matchmaking right now is unranked, and runs on listen servers (hosted by one of the players). Listen servers/Player Hosted servers may have weird quirks that you don't get in Dedicated Servers, but at least you can play with your friends when we're not hosting official servers during this test period!
