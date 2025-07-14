 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19210734
Matchmaking right now is unranked, and runs on listen servers (hosted by one of the players). Listen servers/Player Hosted servers may have weird quirks that you don't get in Dedicated Servers, but at least you can play with your friends when we're not hosting official servers during this test period!

