 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19210673 Edited 14 July 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Implemented saves auto backup system:

⬖ Saves now are automatically backed up during some user actions.

⬖ To restore: Main Menu -> 💾 -> RESTORE.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3655581
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3655582
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link