Hi. My work on my game isn't done, so I've been fixing some reported issues and also from my own testing. Here's what this little patch has fixed so far:

- Fixed Pomu able to throw weapons underwater, this prevented Pomu to swim and drown or softlock the player

- fixed a lava trigger

- fixed: Pomu was able to use the shotgun jump underwater, preventing her to keep swimming.

- fixed: Rocket jump and nade jump fixed underwater

- fixed Doors in Ariesli Castle, player was able to softlock itself in the wall during transfer

- Some extra checks for the bad ending trigger, player was able to move if Pomu received damage during the triggered cutscene

- fixed broken respawn in Ariesli Castle if player dive and didn't have the swimming ability yet

- fixed various typos in menus (English)

- fixed typos in Skill menu (Spanish)

- fixed the player conserving weapons during endings.

- fixed rocket launcher and machine gun not resetting if you get into the mech

- fixed able to skip the last dialogue during the bad ending, this made the game soft lock

- fixed some rooms in Qman Base and Heat Caves having wrong zones identifiers in the map

- fixed an area transfer from Illeh Plains to Heat Caves, the "area ID" for the map is not set up correctly, making the Astal tunnel in Heat Caves useless.

- fixed grenade launcher not brutalizing enemies

- fixed Pomu able to use Tailhook in her normal form during Forest of Dark Gravity

- various tileset errors

- fixed camera lock on Airesli Castle when entering from the Dash rune room