Hi. My work on my game isn't done, so I've been fixing some reported issues and also from my own testing. Here's what this little patch has fixed so far:
Fixes:
- Fixed Pomu able to throw weapons underwater, this prevented Pomu to swim and drown or softlock the player
- fixed a lava trigger
- fixed: Pomu was able to use the shotgun jump underwater, preventing her to keep swimming.
- fixed: Rocket jump and nade jump fixed underwater
- fixed Doors in Ariesli Castle, player was able to softlock itself in the wall during transfer
- Some extra checks for the bad ending trigger, player was able to move if Pomu received damage during the triggered cutscene
- fixed broken respawn in Ariesli Castle if player dive and didn't have the swimming ability yet
- fixed various typos in menus (English)
- fixed typos in Skill menu (Spanish)
- fixed the player conserving weapons during endings.
- fixed rocket launcher and machine gun not resetting if you get into the mech
- fixed able to skip the last dialogue during the bad ending, this made the game soft lock
- fixed some rooms in Qman Base and Heat Caves having wrong zones identifiers in the map
- fixed an area transfer from Illeh Plains to Heat Caves, the "area ID" for the map is not set up correctly, making the Astal tunnel in Heat Caves useless.
- fixed grenade launcher not brutalizing enemies
- fixed Pomu able to use Tailhook in her normal form during Forest of Dark Gravity
- various tileset errors
- fixed camera lock on Airesli Castle when entering from the Dash rune room
- fixed softlock when exiting Pomu's room in Ariesli Castle (after prologue)
Adjustments:
-Enemies now drop money as soon as they fall, they will drop more if they are killed.
- Adjustments in Nebula Beach to prevent sequece breaks
- Removed scene physics simulations in Nebula beach, this caused major perfomance issues on slower PCs
- Added some shard compensations for Corabell 2nd fight and Magma Champion
- Various adjustments in "portal" to prevent softlocks
- Adjustements for the "tutorial" area, and some blood rune rooms.
- High karma count upped from 50 to 70, last chance to evade the bad ending if you went for a killing spree.
- Adjustements for Pomu to autocorrect her display direction when using Bounce and other air attacks
- Battering ram can now be cancelled if you press down.
- Game will ask you if you really want to load your lastest save game.
- Soft reset combination changed to: LB+RB+select+Start
Added:
- Map now shows how many locked Mimoyos are left in the area you're in.
- A shorcut if you want to Start a new game and Skip the prologue:
just hold (on Xbox controllers) LB+RB+Select and wait 5 second on START GAME.
Then, press A.
Version 1.2 will be archieved in the beta versions, to downgrade your game, go to properties, betas and select Version 1.20
This patch will take a bit if you're playing on the console version, thank you so much for the support on my game. ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update