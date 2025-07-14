This build has a lot of things in it that surprise even me. There have been some ongoing requests relating to making the radial menu more user-friendly for a while, and for a long time I couldn't really think of a good way to do it. It's been in the back of my mind, but I didn't want to change things twice. This build, a bunch of ideas came together all at once, and it feels so much nicer than before. It's not something I would have thought to do if people hadn't been poking me about it.



Also in this build are a lot of general improvements to how you manage and can compare equipment, since the NEXT build is introducing more equipment and therefore the tools for working with it should be better for you. Now they are!



Along with other fixes and tweaks, this also makes some certain diseases less aggressive. There was an oversight on my part that was causing... uh... a lot more disturbance from that than expected. Really sorry about that, but thank you to folks who let me know.



If you’ve spent time with Heart of the Machine and want to leave a review, that’d be appreciated. No need to say more than you mean, but if you’ve been meaning to write one, I’d be grateful. Steam reviews carry weight. For a project like this — developed by a single person over many years, every review makes a difference.

Honest thoughts are what matter. Whatever your experience has been, sharing it helps. It’s a powerful way to have your voice heard and contributes to how future patches are prioritized and addressed.

Thanks for reading and for playing.



Details Update 24 Changelog Clarity Internal Robotics Handbook: Since it was easy to miss, there is a new "How To Read The Internal Robotics Line: X/Y (Z Max)" that duplicates some of the explanation from "Building Caps," since this is such a common point of confusion.

Since it was easy to miss, there is a new "How To Read The Internal Robotics Line: X/Y (Z Max)" that duplicates some of the explanation from "Building Caps," since this is such a common point of confusion. Clippy For New Cult Leaders: After unlocking a machine cult for the first time, there are now two handbook entries that are added. One of them explains how you gain cult loyalty, and the other explains how to use the new cult sidebar (and the fact that this sidebar exists at all).

After unlocking a machine cult for the first time, there are now two handbook entries that are added. One of them explains how you gain cult loyalty, and the other explains how to use the new cult sidebar (and the fact that this sidebar exists at all). Early Chapter Goal Clarity: If you are in the prologue, chapter one, or chapter two, there is now extra guidance at the top right-hand corner about what to do.

If you are in the prologue, chapter one, or chapter two, there is now extra guidance at the top right-hand corner about what to do. Dual-Type Android Display: Androids that are both a Portdroid and something else now show both types in their tooltip.

Androids that are both a Portdroid and something else now show both types in their tooltip. Exploration Warning: If you are not yet to chapter two, then a new warning is shown on the "Exploring Wealthy Residences" contemplation in bright red text. Basically, it's a dangerous thing to do that can have major ramifications. You're free to do it, but may want to quicksave first in case it goes poorly or you change your mind. Or you can even wait until later!



Quality Of Life Improvements Multi-Investigation Display: When there is more than a single investigation in progress at the current moment, the game now has an "All" option, which it defaults to. This shows all your investigations at once. You can still filter to specific investigations, but it no longer forces you to. A lot of people were missing when there were multiple investigations present.

When there is more than a single investigation in progress at the current moment, the game now has an "All" option, which it defaults to. This shows all your investigations at once. You can still filter to specific investigations, but it no longer forces you to. A lot of people were missing when there were multiple investigations present. Investigation Lens Notifier: When you have one or more investigations available, the investigation lens now shows a little red discord-style bubble directly on its lens. This draws way more attention to it. This also removes the need for the investigation notification at the top-right of the screen.

When you have one or more investigations available, the investigation lens now shows a little red discord-style bubble directly on its lens. This draws way more attention to it. This also removes the need for the investigation notification at the top-right of the screen. No More Radial Menu Rotation: The radial menu no longer rotates its icons to put the focused on at the top. It instead highlights the focused item wherever it normally lays. This has been a player request for a while.

The radial menu no longer rotates its icons to put the focused on at the top. It instead highlights the focused item wherever it normally lays. This has been a player request for a while. Radial Menu Order: The order of the lenses in the radial menu have been adjusted so that the most useful things are toward the top. The most frequently-used lenses for progressing normal gameplay are to the left of center, in descending order of frequency of use. The most frequently-used lenses for looking at the map in different ways are to the right of center, in descending order of frequency of use.

The order of the lenses in the radial menu have been adjusted so that the most useful things are toward the top. The most frequently-used lenses for progressing normal gameplay are to the left of center, in descending order of frequency of use. The most frequently-used lenses for looking at the map in different ways are to the right of center, in descending order of frequency of use. Versatile Lens Improvements: In the Versatile lens, holding Ctrl to focus it now clears away some information (very useful!) rather than adding more (the opposite of helpful).

In the Versatile lens, holding Ctrl to focus it now clears away some information (very useful!) rather than adding more (the opposite of helpful). Versatile Lens Recommended: The game now advises you to use the Versatile lens when doing project-related StreetSense items, rather than using StreetSense and then selecting a sub-filter. With the new changes to the Versatile lens, this is a lot fewer clicks, now.

The game now advises you to use the Versatile lens when doing project-related StreetSense items, rather than using StreetSense and then selecting a sub-filter. With the new changes to the Versatile lens, this is a lot fewer clicks, now. Versatile Lens Notifiers: When you have any project-related StreetSense items that are showing (both in StreetSense and Versatile, which is not new), it now shows a red number by the Versatile lens for how many different kinds of items of this sort are available. This makes the utility of the Versatile lens a lot more apparent in these circumstances. You can also right-click to cycle through buildings with these sorts of items available on them. This is new, and very handy!

When you have any project-related StreetSense items that are showing (both in StreetSense and Versatile, which is not new), it now shows a red number by the Versatile lens for how many different kinds of items of this sort are available. This makes the utility of the Versatile lens a lot more apparent in these circumstances. You can also right-click to cycle through buildings with these sorts of items available on them. This is new, and very handy! Notification Of New Contemplations: When you have one or more investigations available, the investigation lens now shows a little red discord-style bubble directly on its lens. This draws way more attention to it.

When you have one or more investigations available, the investigation lens now shows a little red discord-style bubble directly on its lens. This draws way more attention to it. Ability Assignment Decluttering: The special abilities of the Mindrunner are now available only to Mindrunners, rather than cluttering up the list of available abilities for other unit types. The use consumable item ability is no longer assignable in the list of abilities for units, as that was duplicative clutter.

The special abilities of the Mindrunner are now available only to Mindrunners, rather than cluttering up the list of available abilities for other unit types. The use consumable item ability is no longer assignable in the list of abilities for units, as that was duplicative clutter. Equipment Assignment Decluttering: In the loadout screen, only equipment that can actually be assigned to a unit is now shown in the dropdown. It was starting to get too intense with a bunch of irrelevant things being shown, and it was only going to get worse.

In the loadout screen, only equipment that can actually be assigned to a unit is now shown in the dropdown. It was starting to get too intense with a bunch of irrelevant things being shown, and it was only going to get worse. Equipment Tab of the Hardware Screen: This new tab shows all equipment you've discovered, for any type of unit. It can be searched, as well as filtered in various ways. This is a useful way to see equipment in a unit-agnostic way.

This new tab shows all equipment you've discovered, for any type of unit. It can be searched, as well as filtered in various ways. This is a useful way to see equipment in a unit-agnostic way. Bulk Equipment Clarity: Improved the "Can Be Used By This" on equipment to now properly show "Elites Only" when it can't be equipped to your bulk androids.

Balance Hacking Buffs: Both Mindrunners and Harbingers have gotten moderate hacking skill boosts (155->195, and 155->165, respectively).

Both Mindrunners and Harbingers have gotten moderate hacking skill boosts (155->195, and 155->165, respectively). Railgun Mobility: Railguns in general no longer come with movement or agility penalties. These were too many stats to show comfortably in the loadout window, and it didn't have much impact on gameplay.

Railguns in general no longer come with movement or agility penalties. These were too many stats to show comfortably in the loadout window, and it didn't have much impact on gameplay. Cult Paper Deal Balance: The "Cult Paper" deal now gives 2x as much per level of the deal, and the maximum of the deal is 16 rather than 11. This is mostly future-proofing.

The "Cult Paper" deal now gives 2x as much per level of the deal, and the maximum of the deal is 16 rather than 11. This is mostly future-proofing. Ex Convicts Now Die From Exposure: Ex-convicts that are not appropriately housed now die of exposure at a rate between 1-4% of their population per turn. However, there is a grace period for the first 5 turns after unlocking the housing for them.

Bugfixes Mission Exception Fix: Fixed an exception that could happen during missions if the building that a mission was localized at was destroyed.

Fixed an exception that could happen during missions if the building that a mission was localized at was destroyed. Disease Spread Fixes:

Fixed some oversights where certain machine afflictions were still spreading to your units even after they were cured, and the same in terms of spreading to human units even after THEY were cured.



Full notes here.





Connect with the Machine

Want to stay in the loop or share your thoughts? Join the conversation across these platforms:



💬 Discord – Best place to share feedback, get direct responses, and to talk about Heart of the Machine.

📜 Reddit – Discuss strategies, share ideas, and exchange tips with the community.