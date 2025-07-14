 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19210350 Edited 14 July 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey, here's a small update with mostly QOL stuff.
- Add a "Close to tray" option, closing the window to tray when closing it instead of closing the app.
- Support resolution changing back to dynamic when set to Auto when "External res change compatibility" is enabled

- Allow changing the GPU Index for VRAM monitoring (for if you have multiple GPUs)

- Use FPS for the resolution change thresholds and display the real target FPS (being those thresholds) instead of the HMD hz


- Display the actual resolution alongside the percentage

- "Data average samples" has been removed from the settings and just defaults to 128 in code (the old default, maximum, and only value you'd want anyways)

