Hey, here's a small update with mostly QOL stuff.- Add a "Close to tray" option, closing the window to tray when closing it instead of closing the app.- Support resolution changing back to dynamic when set to Auto when "External res change compatibility" is enabled- Allow changing the GPU Index for VRAM monitoring (for if you have multiple GPUs)- Use FPS for the resolution change thresholds and display the real target FPS (being those thresholds) instead of the HMD hz- Display the actual resolution alongside the percentage- "Data average samples" has been removed from the settings and just defaults to 128 in code (the old default, maximum, and only value you'd want anyways)