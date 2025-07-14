 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19210219
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW Dialogue

Dialogue will now appear at the start of the game. The specific conversation depends on the characters you are playing.

NEW Powerups

Additional powerups have been added:

  • Bounce: Shoot a projectile that bounces between enemies

  • Fan: Shoot a gust of wind in front of you, damaging and pushing back enemies.

  • Puddle: Create damaging puddles. When stepped on, puddles splash and deal burst damage.

  • Pulse: Create a shockwave that damages and pushes back enemies.

  • Turret: Create turrets that shoot enemies within range.

  • Painted Lady (Multiplayer-Exclusive): Paints a damaging line from you to your farthest ally

  • Lightning (Multiplayer-Exclusive): Shoot a bolt of lightning to all allies, enemies hit will spread lightning arcs.

All powerups have a level 3 upgrade (including Ribbon, which previously did not have one)

Sound effects and proper names will be added in the future.

Lobby Features

  • Steam friends can now be directly invited through the lobby by clicking on the portal

  • Lobby hosts can now kick out players

  • Lobby list now automatically refreshes every few seconds

  • Lobby list now has a loading icon

  • Lobby list now estimates ping

  • "No internet connection" message appears if failed to connect

  • In progress games cannot be joined and are grayed out

Bug Fixes

  • Character sprites now animate correctly in multiplayer

  • Goth now has a death animation

  • Bushes no longer spawn in lakes

  • Vale signature drones now appear correctly in multiplayer

  • Gold now correctly updates in the Shop

  • Reroll button now correctly updates in multiplayer

  • Outdated powerup descriptions have been fixed

Changed files in this update

