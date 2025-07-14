NEW Dialogue
Dialogue will now appear at the start of the game. The specific conversation depends on the characters you are playing.
NEW Powerups
Additional powerups have been added:
Bounce: Shoot a projectile that bounces between enemies
Fan: Shoot a gust of wind in front of you, damaging and pushing back enemies.
Puddle: Create damaging puddles. When stepped on, puddles splash and deal burst damage.
Pulse: Create a shockwave that damages and pushes back enemies.
Turret: Create turrets that shoot enemies within range.
Painted Lady (Multiplayer-Exclusive): Paints a damaging line from you to your farthest ally
Lightning (Multiplayer-Exclusive): Shoot a bolt of lightning to all allies, enemies hit will spread lightning arcs.
All powerups have a level 3 upgrade (including Ribbon, which previously did not have one)
Sound effects and proper names will be added in the future.
Lobby Features
Steam friends can now be directly invited through the lobby by clicking on the portal
Lobby hosts can now kick out players
Lobby list now automatically refreshes every few seconds
Lobby list now has a loading icon
Lobby list now estimates ping
"No internet connection" message appears if failed to connect
In progress games cannot be joined and are grayed out
Bug Fixes
Character sprites now animate correctly in multiplayer
Goth now has a death animation
Bushes no longer spawn in lakes
Vale signature drones now appear correctly in multiplayer
Gold now correctly updates in the Shop
Reroll button now correctly updates in multiplayer
Outdated powerup descriptions have been fixed
Changed files in this update