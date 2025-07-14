NEW Dialogue

Dialogue will now appear at the start of the game. The specific conversation depends on the characters you are playing.

NEW Powerups

Additional powerups have been added:

Bounce: Shoot a projectile that bounces between enemies

Fan: Shoot a gust of wind in front of you, damaging and pushing back enemies.

Puddle: Create damaging puddles. When stepped on, puddles splash and deal burst damage.

Pulse: Create a shockwave that damages and pushes back enemies.

Turret: Create turrets that shoot enemies within range.

Painted Lady (Multiplayer-Exclusive): Paints a damaging line from you to your farthest ally

Lightning (Multiplayer-Exclusive): Shoot a bolt of lightning to all allies, enemies hit will spread lightning arcs.

All powerups have a level 3 upgrade (including Ribbon, which previously did not have one)

Sound effects and proper names will be added in the future.

Lobby Features

Steam friends can now be directly invited through the lobby by clicking on the portal

Lobby hosts can now kick out players

Lobby list now automatically refreshes every few seconds

Lobby list now has a loading icon

Lobby list now estimates ping

"No internet connection" message appears if failed to connect

In progress games cannot be joined and are grayed out

Bug Fixes