Major 15 July 2025 Build 19210172 Edited 15 July 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone !

It's been a while ! Like a really long time (almost 3 years, damn ːcleansealː)

As we've been preparing this ambitious game for quite a while, we wanted to update this old demo with the new technologies we've decided to exploit in our pipelines.

No new content ahead, only the improvements of the visual and technical pipelines of the game.
Here's a showcase for you !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UeSXsQOlA8

Major Update content

  • Light has been entirely remade from scratch.

  • Visual Effect improvements basically everywhere.

  • Optimisation has been also reworked from scracth.

  • Gameplay Tweak even though it's praticaly a walk-simulator.

  • Bug fix like in an ABSURD amount.

We re-made the entire demo ON the demo already existing. This new version of this demo is better, but requires a higher configuration, even though it has been optimized.

Where are we now ?

We're not doing much communicating, as there's simply nothing to communicate yet, but we can assure you that with every passing day we're working on the most sinister and frightening experience possible.

This current demo on steam has little to do with the real experience we're preparing for the full game. We're improving the art pipeline, actively writing this intricately branching story, and enjoying laying the foundations of the universe's dark horror.
So yes, we are still working slowly and gently on this experience, and we look forward to bringing you more details in the future!

What's the future?

Albert Innovation's development continues over the coming years, but the video game industry remains a challenging environment, with its load of complications.

Today, Albert Innovation has finally become our number 1 priority. Some of us are now working full time on the development of this game, time has been given to us, and our motivation remains unchanged.



That's all for now, thanks for your attention and we hope you'll enjoy this improved experience !

Cheers everyone,
Lancelot

