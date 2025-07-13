Re-ported Map: Boreas

New Community Bhop Map: Lavahop

New Community Map: Grass

New Community Map: Spky

New Community Map: YardTime

Private lobbies are now available to all players



Sentry.io crash logging has been added to the game



crash logging has been added to the game Windows rendering device switched back to Vulkan instead of DX12

If you are AMD on Windows and see scan lines while playinguse the launch option --rendering-driver d3d12 to switch back to DX12





instead of You can now !extend in chat to extend the map timer for 5m



in chat to extend the map timer for 5m Mouse sensitivity now has a max limit



Strafe course maze has been fixed

Strafe course scores have been reset





F4 Paint (P) should have proper normals



have proper normals You can now clear paint with the O button



Player now noclips when pressing F4, this will disable the timer until you respawn, you can F4 again to 'drop in' anywhere on a ramp



when pressing F4, this will disable the timer until you respawn, you can F4 again to 'drop in' anywhere on a ramp Summit Bhop loading screen fix



Kitsune Collisions fixed



Tutorial end zone collisions fixed



Fixed an issue where you could break speed limit by leaving spawn, re-entering, and setting a checkpoint



Fixed an issue where scores failed to upload



" joined" will now always show the player's Steam name



Options menu defaults to 'Game' options again



Player interpolation rewritten



Spectator cam interpolation rewritten



Field of View (FOV) now stays between level changes



re-ported Boreas, scaled it down to be closer to the original map, added snow that follows the player until they enter the cave, did lighting, particles, and custom environmental scripts also creating a custom collision shape to fix ramp bugs. We will be doing this process across all the current and future ported maps in the game.Created by community memberLavahop is a new Bhop map featuring a unique lava shader.Created by community memberGrass is a 2-Star map with a unique grass shader and Voxel Global IlluminationCreated by community memberSpky is a 2-Star map featuring a unique crystal layout with large long ramps and hidden pumpkins. Can you find all 3?Created by community memberYardTime is a prison break themed 3-star map.All community maps have songs created bytwon - goodbyePietsbeats x Prodbytwon - why did youtwon - breathetwon + blazyx - good karmaJames from Unaccessible is now always shows but locked unless you own the game on Steam: