Re-ported Map: Boreas
Nerdiful re-ported Boreas, scaled it down to be closer to the original map, added snow that follows the player until they enter the cave, did lighting, particles, and custom environmental scripts also creating a custom collision shape to fix ramp bugs. We will be doing this process across all the current and future ported maps in the game.
New Community Bhop Map: Lavahop
Created by community member Angelina Lavahop is a new Bhop map featuring a unique lava shader.
New Community Map: Grass
Created by community member The_5torm Grass is a 2-Star map with a unique grass shader and Voxel Global Illumination
New Community Map: Spky
Created by community member Spanky Spky is a 2-Star map featuring a unique crystal layout with large long ramps and hidden pumpkins. Can you find all 3?
New Community Map: YardTime
Created by community member XDLMAO YardTime is a prison break themed 3-star map.
All community maps have songs created by prodtwon
Grass: twon - goodbye
Spky: Pietsbeats x Prodbytwon - why did you
Lavahop: twon - breathe
Yardtime: twon + blazyx - good karma
- Private lobbies are now available to all players
- Sentry.io crash logging has been added to the game
- Windows rendering device switched back to Vulkan instead of DX12
- If you are AMD on Windows and see scan lines while playinguse the launch option --rendering-driver d3d12 to switch back to DX12
- You can now !extend in chat to extend the map timer for 5m
- Mouse sensitivity now has a max limit
- Strafe course maze has been fixed
- Strafe course scores have been reset
- F4 Paint (P) should have proper normals
- You can now clear paint with the O button
- Player now noclips when pressing F4, this will disable the timer until you respawn, you can F4 again to 'drop in' anywhere on a ramp
- Summit Bhop loading screen fix
- Kitsune Collisions fixed
- Tutorial end zone collisions fixed
- Fixed an issue where you could break speed limit by leaving spawn, re-entering, and setting a checkpoint
- Fixed an issue where scores failed to upload
- " joined" will now always show the player's Steam name
- Options menu defaults to 'Game' options again
- Player interpolation rewritten
- Spectator cam interpolation rewritten
- Field of View (FOV) now stays between level changes
James from Unaccessible is now always shows but locked unless you own the game on Steam:
