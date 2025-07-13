Fixed workshop mission record display



Fixed workshop leaderboards



Fixed evaluation section's battle summary window sizing



Adding a fighter to the sandbox will now reset it



Exporting a sandbox level will reset it before exporting



When getting target type from a read node, if a target is not found it will now return -1 (even if it shows as N/A) instead of 0



You can now adjust the x and y offsets of a special part's decal



Q3 State of the Game will be coming in the next couple of weeks. The summer sale suppressed wishlist numbers and i'd like to report on them. This will also be after the automation fest, in which Terranny is participating