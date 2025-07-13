 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19210074
  • Fixed workshop mission record display
  • Fixed workshop leaderboards
  • Fixed evaluation section's battle summary window sizing
  • Adding a fighter to the sandbox will now reset it
  • Exporting a sandbox level will reset it before exporting
  • When getting target type from a read node, if a target is not found it will now return -1 (even if it shows as N/A) instead of 0
  • You can now adjust the x and y offsets of a special part's decal


Q3 State of the Game will be coming in the next couple of weeks. The summer sale suppressed wishlist numbers and i'd like to report on them. This will also be after the automation fest, in which Terranny is participating

