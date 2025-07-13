 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19210048 Edited 14 July 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change list

  • Fixed a bug that allowed unlocking the credits by interacting with elements on the main menu.

  • Reviewed 17 translations and text strings visible in the upcoming demo.

  • Adjusted the game's volume slider to allow a range from 1 to 100.

  • Added assistance for solving a puzzle in Chapter 1.

  • Fixed a bug where objects would incorrectly highlight when pressing TAB.

  • Fixed a navigation mesh issue on the bed in Fox's house.

  • Removed cursor text display while the game is paused.

  • Added highlight icon to the laptop in Fox's house.

  • Tweaked mirror borders to make highlighting slightly more visible.

  • Reduced interaction distance with doors in Fox's house from 250cm to 200cm.

  • Modified phone interactions to return to the phone interface after closing apps opened from it.


Known Bugs

  • The volume, the first time you launch the game, is set to 2 (old system) instead of 40 (new system).

