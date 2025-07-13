Change list

Fixed a bug that allowed unlocking the credits by interacting with elements on the main menu.

Reviewed 17 translations and text strings visible in the upcoming demo.

Adjusted the game's volume slider to allow a range from 1 to 100.

Added assistance for solving a puzzle in Chapter 1.

Fixed a bug where objects would incorrectly highlight when pressing TAB.

Fixed a navigation mesh issue on the bed in Fox's house.

Removed cursor text display while the game is paused.

Added highlight icon to the laptop in Fox's house.

Tweaked mirror borders to make highlighting slightly more visible.

Reduced interaction distance with doors in Fox's house from 250cm to 200cm.