A lot of feedback since release could be categorized under "Quality of Life" features that were missing at release. Most notably people have been bringing up the ability to tab complete things like file names and commands. Happy to announce git gud now supports that and much more!

And now that we have a nice suite of quality of life features out of the way; we are on to the next major update: Sandbox & Steam Workshop Support. Soon the community will be able to make their own challenges and share them!



Once again, I want to thank everyone who has played git gud!

Changelog 1.3.0