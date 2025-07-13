 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19209739
Update notes via Steam Community

A lot of feedback since release could be categorized under "Quality of Life" features that were missing at release. Most notably people have been bringing up the ability to tab complete things like file names and commands. Happy to announce git gud now supports that and much more!

And now that we have a nice suite of quality of life features out of the way; we are on to the next major update: Sandbox & Steam Workshop Support. Soon the community will be able to make their own challenges and share them!

Once again, I want to thank everyone who has played git gud!

Changelog 1.3.0

  • Word Wrapping

  • Tab Auto-Complete

  • Command Chaining (&& and ; support)

  • Custom History Handling

  • Massive Refactor to Command Flags

  • Updated the "git help" Command

  • Fixed validation for challenge 26 (thanks Epsilon Theta)

