Delta Particles v1.3

First of all, I would like to say "thank you!" to everyone who has added Delta Particles into their Steam Library. Because the mod has over 100,000 installations at this point! That's not such a bad result.

You can proceed with your current walkthrough on the v1.2 in beta versions if you don't want to start at the beginning. Because your current game progress may be incompatible with version 1.3!



Also, if you encounter a very rare and specific bug, you can try launching the mod in legacy (pre 25th-anniversary patch) mode.



Changelog:

I'd like to tell you that the steam achievement "Helpful Storage Room" wasn't fair enough for the players. That's because you need to open some special doors which are not marked as such. Now, all of them have a certain texture.



Improved navigation for allied NPCs and some parts of the level geometry were simplified in certain levels.

Better texturing for some small objects.

Added clip brushes in some places where playes shouldn't be.

Some objects with complex geometry were simplified for avoid getting stuck.

Now, the mod saves non-default values of FOV.

You no longer see white figures in the sky with larger values of FOV. This is a bug in the HL engine. Therefore, it hasn't been fixed, but it has only been masked!

Now, the Xen tree can be torn to pieces using .44 DE, .357 Colt Python, and M4 carbine.

Total amount of ammo was strongly reduced.

Total number of enemies was significantly reduced in the Xen chapter.

New background wallpaper for the main menu.



Corrected misspellings in text and subtitles.

New Diana's model with new feet texturing. That texture was previously just a blurred gradient.

Map DB1A1: you can't leave your position during teleportation to BM anymore.

Map ES2A10: the quest with pushable crate was totally reworked. Some players were confused in that place playing for the first time.

Map XEN4A2: fixed game crush in Software Video mode.

Map XEN4A8: now, you're not allowed to interact with Diana during the last fight scene to avoid the script getting broken.



Special thanks:



FreeSlave

Some improvements for NPC's AI.

WallPuff system added.

Gamepad input fix. The GoldSrc engine has some undocumented issues that cause the controller to not function for some users. Controllers should work properly now.

Fixed a small bug where dead technicians would spawn with yellow injections in their hand.

PanzerGranadier

Thanks for useful feedback: if someone's mouse input doesn't work properly try to turn off VSync.

Support

I've noticed that many times while reading Steam reviews, people are willing to support you if such an opportunity arises. I'm not able to receive payments from other countries due to some reason at the moment. Well, if your wish to support me is true, you can do it through buying something for me from my wishlist, for example.

As I suppose, the fifteen-year work cycle as an HL modder is done. I have decided to go further as an indie game developer. And now I extremely need a special slot with steam id for my future project. Honestly, I can't afford it myself for the same reason I can't accept foreign donations. Well, that's why I would be happy if someone donated a game slot on Steamworks for me (I can provide all the necessary instructions to this person in that case).



Overall, thanks for your attention!