- Updated surface zone blockout
- - Now there is a nuke control room
- Remove the texture scaling code
- - It was causing too many issues, and didn't work very well
- SCPs activate tesla gates again
- Fix sticky grenades sticking to the thrower
0.1.10-alpha
