 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19209680 Edited 13 July 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated surface zone blockout
- - Now there is a nuke control room
- Remove the texture scaling code
- - It was causing too many issues, and didn't work very well
- SCPs activate tesla gates again
- Fix sticky grenades sticking to the thrower

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3658721
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3658722
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link