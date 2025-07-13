Hey!

We've just pushed a hotfix to the latest patch with several key fixes and additions:

The Challenge entrance location is now much more clearly indicated by a marker and special world effects.

Adjusted timings - shortened the Challenge entrance period, and the event now occurs once every 1-2 in-game days.

Fixed Glory not being given in certain cases. Also, Glory and resource rewards are now given gradually based on performance, not just upon final completion of the Challenge.

Made a "Challenge" tab avalable in the Survival menu.

Improved the Challenge entrance visuals, including a gate appearance, added whisper sound effects and more cues.

Fixed animals attacking players on the way to the Challenge entrance.

Improved the visual effects for spirits.

Updated the base Survival interfaces and added new audio feedback for inventory actions to make survival activities feel more responsive.

Adjusted cooking notifications to be more understandable.

Fixed a rare crash related to arrow impacts.

Volumetric fog is now enabled for Low and Medium shadow settings.

The regular monthly update will arrive as usual at the end of the month.

Skål!

Blackrose Arts