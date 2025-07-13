- Further gameplay tweaks and balancing
- Added checkpoints to Daturaland level
- Further adjusted controller l-stick deadzoning to make player rotation smoother
- Added a dynamic health bar indicator to all non-boss enemies
- Fixed bug in Village 2 where some militia were not chasing player when entering village area
- Updated retreat logic for Spetz and Grunts - they now check if player is close to selected retreat point and choose an alternate one if they are
- Added new keyboard input info/help screen
- Further tweaked main menu color and background image to make it easier to visually navigate
- Adjusted amount of damage Molotov's can now do to BTR60's
- Molotov's can now damage helicopter boss
- Changed Datura mode update to fixed time update
- Fixed bug where special mode of datura mode was ending a few seconds prematurely
- Fixed bug where game did not pause and show relevant input method help if input method was changed during the game
- Fixed bug where special datura effect did not resume after un-pausing game
- Aiming reticule lock-on is now reset and set to invisible if player dies while aiming
- Fixed bug where combat music starts playing during camera spline intro
- Fixed bug in City_2_1 and City_2_2 where damage indicator was not showing up for chaser-type BTR60's
v1.33 Update
v1.33 update - bugs, tweaks, adjustments and features:
