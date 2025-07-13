 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19209636 Edited 13 July 2025 – 22:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.33 update - bugs, tweaks, adjustments and features:

  • Further gameplay tweaks and balancing

  • Added checkpoints to Daturaland level

  • Further adjusted controller l-stick deadzoning to make player rotation smoother

  • Added a dynamic health bar indicator to all non-boss enemies

  • Fixed bug in Village 2 where some militia were not chasing player when entering village area

  • Updated retreat logic for Spetz and Grunts - they now check if player is close to selected retreat point and choose an alternate one if they are

  • Added new keyboard input info/help screen

  • Further tweaked main menu color and background image to make it easier to visually navigate

  • Adjusted amount of damage Molotov's can now do to BTR60's

  • Molotov's can now damage helicopter boss

  • Changed Datura mode update to fixed time update

  • Fixed bug where special mode of datura mode was ending a few seconds prematurely

  • Fixed bug where game did not pause and show relevant input method help if input method was changed during the game

  • Fixed bug where special datura effect did not resume after un-pausing game

  • Aiming reticule lock-on is now reset and set to invisible if player dies while aiming

  • Fixed bug where combat music starts playing during camera spline intro

  • Fixed bug in City_2_1 and City_2_2 where damage indicator was not showing up for chaser-type BTR60's

