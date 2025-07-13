Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here and welcome to another Droplet: States of Matter update! Early Access 1.53 is now available! This update adds some extra polish to the game as part of the last few finishing touches before the 1.0 release.

The most notable addition is that footstep sounds now play depending on what sort of terrain you are walking on, from grass to dirt to sand and more. If you wish, you can change the volume of the footsteps in the options menu. I've also made adjustments to player animations with the inclusion of several special effects. For example, now when you hold a charge shot, you will see a glowing ball of energy around your right hand. You will also see more particles when swimming and diving underwater.

With this update, I'm happy to report that all planned features are now implemented. The game as it is at the moment fully represents what I envision the final product to be like. You might be wondering. What happens now? Well, while the game itself is practically done, I need to do some marketing before I officially release it. I need to record a new trailer which I've held off to ensure its visuals accurately reflect what is currently in the game. And of course, I need to promote it on social media. This is where you come in.

Any one of the following will be tremendously helpful. In order for the game to have a fair shot, I need to boost its presence on the algorithm. Starting off, if you haven't already, you can wishlist the game on Steam. Next, you can follow my socials. I am most active on my YouTube and Twitter accounts but any of the platforms I have presence in will still be useful. After that, tell your friends about the game. You can share gameplay clips, social media posts and anything else Droplet-related with others, even word of mouth. If you have played the game before, you can also leave a review of your experiences. And finally, if you're a content creator, let me know if you want to stream my game or make videos about it. A first impressions playthrough of the demo is already amazing help. If you want to do a full in-depth video review of the entire game, I would reach out directly via my socials. Perhaps I can arrange to send over a game key.

While I make updates to the game's store page and other social media assets, I will continue testing the game on my own to catch anything else that I may have missed. I anticipate that any further updates will be small changes that are unlikely to receive a dedicated video log. Naturally, if you have any feedback yourself, please send it my way. This will be the last opportunity to get any more fixes in before the game's 1.0 release later this year.

That's all for now, and with that, thank for you following the development of Droplet: States of Matter.

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Physics adjustments when jumping from sloped terrain.

Physics adjustments with the formation of freezing the surface of liquids.

Updated physics for controlling the Mendeleev.

Reduced the number of switches you have to trigger at the end of Particle Accelerator. (Dev note: This is to balance the difficulty when playing on Steam Deck.)

Changed the spawn point of projectiles when firing.

You now move faster while crouching and crawling on top of ice.

Terrain adjustments to Weather Machine Tower.

Minor changes to the environment of the final boss fight.

You now go back into third person mode if you trigger an idle animation.

Lowered the minimum X and Y sensitivity in the options menu.

Adjusted how far down projectiles will freeze water.

Lowered damage radius for Coriphants.

Fixed an edge case where items dropped during the Salty Peter fight might block the cinematics.

Falling anvils now properly despawn during the Lord Krypton boss fight under certain circumstances.

Added another entrance to the backstage area.

Graphics

Added animations for: attempting to dive while in ice form, crouching while on frozen surfaces, sprinting while crouching in mid-air in cloud form, landing from jumping, and warping to another level.

Touched up a few existing animations on Droplet and Molly-QL, most notably the walking and sprinting animations.

Added a small camera animation when entering a level.

Parts of the player character are now visible while in first person mode.

Special effect added for holding down a charged shot.

Added particle effect for diving underwater.

Minor special effects added to player projectiles.

Adjusted some texturing in Abyssal Fissure.

Fixed some incorrect normals in Particle Accelerator.

Audio

Footstep sounds added to the player character. They will be different depending on what surface you are standing on.

Added several new menu selection sounds.

Updated sound for Sill E. Con’s rocket attack.

Adjusted the audio mixing of the Krayfish Entertainment logo video’s jingle.

Menus