Hi all!

Today I'm launching the latest version of FF with several new changes. See the notes for 0.20.77 below. I've also created a video overview of all the changes in the Foundation Update so far since its release. Call it a mid season catch up, for those joining for automation fest, or returning players.

0.20.0.77 Patch Notes

Peaceful Mode

Disable all enemies when starting a new game for a pure factory-building experience

Loot boxes automatically spawn around the map as you explore, providing artifacts without combat

Loot boxes have limited lifetimes but continuously respawn to ensure steady progression

Quality of Life

Added the ability to queue infinite research,

Power Distributors will no longer consume power if they have no destination,

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Ancient Tech Trash was not accepting connector overdrivers,

Fixed a bug where mass driver items were not being cleaned up after leaving a game

See you in the factory!

/Slims

Just a reminder: if you're enjoying Final Factory, steam reviews help a bunch!

