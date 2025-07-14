 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19209574 Edited 14 July 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all!

Today I'm launching the latest version of FF with several new changes. See the notes for 0.20.77 below. I've also created a video overview of all the changes in the Foundation Update so far since its release. Call it a mid season catch up, for those joining for automation fest, or returning players.

0.20.0.77 Patch Notes

Peaceful Mode

  • Disable all enemies when starting a new game for a pure factory-building experience

  • Loot boxes automatically spawn around the map as you explore, providing artifacts without combat

  • Loot boxes have limited lifetimes but continuously respawn to ensure steady progression

Quality of Life

  • Added the ability to queue infinite research,

  • Power Distributors will no longer consume power if they have no destination,

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Ancient Tech Trash was not accepting connector overdrivers,

  • Fixed a bug where mass driver items were not being cleaned up after leaving a game

See you in the factory!

/Slims

Just a reminder: if you're enjoying Final Factory, steam reviews help a bunch!

Discord
Vote on features

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1383151
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1383152
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link