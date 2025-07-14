Hi all!
Today I'm launching the latest version of FF with several new changes. See the notes for 0.20.77 below. I've also created a video overview of all the changes in the Foundation Update so far since its release. Call it a mid season catch up, for those joining for automation fest, or returning players.
0.20.0.77 Patch Notes
Peaceful Mode
Disable all enemies when starting a new game for a pure factory-building experience
Loot boxes automatically spawn around the map as you explore, providing artifacts without combat
Loot boxes have limited lifetimes but continuously respawn to ensure steady progression
Quality of Life
Added the ability to queue infinite research,
Power Distributors will no longer consume power if they have no destination,
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where Ancient Tech Trash was not accepting connector overdrivers,
Fixed a bug where mass driver items were not being cleaned up after leaving a game
See you in the factory!
/Slims
