13 July 2025 Build 19209569 Edited 13 July 2025 – 21:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixes for the camera showing out of bounds content from a previous screen and desktop notifications.

Thanks Parzival!

Feel free to join the discord and share your ideas!

Changed files in this update

