13 July 2025 Build 19209567 Edited 13 July 2025 – 21:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Credits "Finally".
-Items now show on the pause menu with their description when you mouse over it.
-Music for the menu "took too long but just because I forgot".

