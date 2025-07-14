I added another map, fixed some bugs and added some QoL stuff. Enjoy :)



1.2.0 Patch Notes:

New Map: Summer Camp

added map bounds collision to all maps. You can now just yeet trash bags in the general direction of the skip without having to worry about bricking your run

Changed AI Behavior: Instead of aimlessly wandering around the map searching for players, entities will now periodically investigate certain points of interest. They will feel more active now and won't just camp one area of the map.

added an internal save backup system with several save files that repair eachother to prevent save file corruption

added additional failsafes to prevent physics objects from falling through the floor, and if they do, teleport them back to the surface

Paranormal Cleanup is now officially "Steam Deck Playable"

fixed an issue causing the 'Spidey Sense' Perk to not work properly on Clients

reduced a couple Perk Level Requirements and Prices that weren't properly adjusted when I changed the Perk Tree a couple patches ago

fixed an issue causing entities to play their chase sound effects on loop even when not chasing anymore