New Features
- Tweaked unit shaking to vary in intensity based on damage dealt
- Added option to disable unit shaking. This can be found in the new accessibility section of the settings menu
Bug Fixes
- Fixed prereq modal not showing population limit when looking at locked housing
- Fixed prereq modal being empty when a land expansion is locked
- Fixed upgrade button greying out after viewing a prereq modal in unit training buildings
- Fixed pixelation issues with profile pictures
- Fixed animations still being skipped when an attack misses the entire board under certain conditions
- Fixed range calculation issue preventing units with backstab attacks from attacking
Changed files in this update