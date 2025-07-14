 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19209536 Edited 14 July 2025 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Tweaked unit shaking to vary in intensity based on damage dealt
  • Added option to disable unit shaking. This can be found in the new accessibility section of the settings menu

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed prereq modal not showing population limit when looking at locked housing
  • Fixed prereq modal being empty when a land expansion is locked
  • Fixed upgrade button greying out after viewing a prereq modal in unit training buildings
  • Fixed pixelation issues with profile pictures
  • Fixed animations still being skipped when an attack misses the entire board under certain conditions
  • Fixed range calculation issue preventing units with backstab attacks from attacking

Changed files in this update

Windows WindowsContent Depot 251671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 251672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 251673
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link