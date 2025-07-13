 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19209498 Edited 13 July 2025 – 21:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
With Hotfix 1.0.0.2b we are finally fixing the rare occuring bug that leads to incomplete initialised pathfinder and crashes later on when selecting maps. We are also addressing some lost controller focus issues with the pathfinder and the difficulty tier UI.

Thanks again for everyone reporting bugs and issues. We deeply appreciate your support in helping us hunting down all remaining bugs! If you are running into any kind of issues, please reach out to us. We do our best fixing them as soon as possible.

Major Changes and Improvements

  • Pathfinder initialisation is now more robust which should prevent incomplete spawned maps and issues later on selecting these maps.
  • Added additional event info that the 1.0 Release event takes part in the public season 1.


Bugfixes

  • Fixed a crash when loading a map after incomplete initialised pathfinder on a fresh run
  • Fixed being able to change game difficulty tier with map node selected on controller. This has lead to lost focus needing to close and open up the pathfinder again.
  • Fixed lost focus on controller when selecting a map in pathfinder that can not yet be activated. The close button there now becomes initial focus.
  • Fixed a potential crash when using mouse and controller on the fly during gameplay due to a recursion of the latest skilltree controller improvements in 1.0.0.2a.



Thank for all you support! Feel free to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.

Changed files in this update

Windows Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link