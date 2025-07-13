Thanks again for everyone reporting bugs and issues. We deeply appreciate your support in helping us hunting down all remaining bugs! If you are running into any kind of issues, please reach out to us. We do our best fixing them as soon as possible.
Major Changes and Improvements
- Pathfinder initialisation is now more robust which should prevent incomplete spawned maps and issues later on selecting these maps.
- Added additional event info that the 1.0 Release event takes part in the public season 1.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash when loading a map after incomplete initialised pathfinder on a fresh run
- Fixed being able to change game difficulty tier with map node selected on controller. This has lead to lost focus needing to close and open up the pathfinder again.
- Fixed lost focus on controller when selecting a map in pathfinder that can not yet be activated. The close button there now becomes initial focus.
- Fixed a potential crash when using mouse and controller on the fly during gameplay due to a recursion of the latest skilltree controller improvements in 1.0.0.2a.
Thank for all you support!
