Hello, players!



We have news! This update brings a series of improvements, fixes, and important new features to the game experience. Check out what's changed below:



🛠️ News and Improvements:



✅ Multiplayer mode added. Challenge your friends and see who reaches the center of the maze first.



✅ Added maps.



✅ Added character system.



✅ Fixed interface widgets.



✅ Various bug and crash fixes.



✅ Performance improvements in various areas of the game.



✅ General game fixes and adjustments.



✅ AI improvements.



✅ Added ammunition.



✅ AI additions.



✅ Improved pickups and in-game items.



✅ Game compression.



📌 An important message from Clovek Games:

This project is being developed by a single independent developer. Even so, Clovek Games reaffirms its commitment to continue actively working on the game with frequent updates, fixes, and improvements until we reach the complete version of the project we want to deliver to you.



📌 Future plans:

We are working to improve the game's performance, improving multiplayer, and adding new mechanics, achievements, and a Leaderboard!



🙏 We sincerely thank everyone who believes in our work and continues to support development!



See you in the game!