While working on new maps, we ran up against a bunch of things that needed to be improved or fixed with Merlin's system for user-made interactable objects. In the video, you can see some new lighting assets we've made using these improvements:

Basically, making custom interactable objects like the lights in the video is now much easier, and that template can be used by map makers using the SDK.

Some of the custom light switch options available to map makers using the SDK.

The interactable lights in the video are also available as default spawnable objects in the VTT itself, that can be spawned in any level.

Next up, we are going to be adding day/night cycle controls, then releasing a couple of maps we've been working on in collaboration with some creators.