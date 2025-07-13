Playtest version 0.1.0.433 has just gone live! Changes:
Change Item placement to allow for placing items 5 places ahead and backwards, instead of just forwards,
Added another free item space to Beachy Beach,
Made the shop cost and use cost of all items cheaper to make them more viable,
Improve physics on grenades in minigame FragBallFury,
Fixes:
Fixed coins on minigame Lawn loot rumble snapping position,
Fixed misaligned grenades on minigame FragBallFury
Special thanks to discord member Kunai Kazekun for providing critical feedback for this update!
Changed files in this update