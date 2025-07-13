 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19209467 Edited 13 July 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Playtest version 0.1.0.433 has just gone live! Changes:

  • Change Item placement to allow for placing items 5 places ahead and backwards, instead of just forwards,

  • Added another free item space to Beachy Beach,

  • Made the shop cost and use cost of all items cheaper to make them more viable,

  • Improve physics on grenades in minigame FragBallFury,

Fixes:

  • Fixed coins on minigame Lawn loot rumble snapping position,

  • Fixed misaligned grenades on minigame FragBallFury

Special thanks to discord member Kunai Kazekun for providing critical feedback for this update!

