Obligatory migrations + gameplay polishing.



Packaging and statistics migrated to another stack.

Mac build includes X64 and M1(not tested after packaging).

The 2D variant keeps the old codebase(not developed anymore).

Android R.I.P.



Aggressive blocking now depends on blocking variant.

In case of hands directed to both sides aggressive blocking prohibited.



When you buy, consider this as support.

If you want just to play, try demo or web version. They are similar.