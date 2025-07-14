The old tachometer was designed by me in the very early days of development, dating as far back as the time I started learning the Unity Engine and the Illustrator. The design had minor changes and additions over the course of development, however the core design was left unchanged.

It worked fine for what it is, but it had some design flaws and was getting quite old at this point.



So, I decided to completely redesign it, giving it a much cleaner and modern appearance as well as new effects, while evoking some of the core design of its older version.