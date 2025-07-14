HIGHLIGHTS
- You are now able to see your ghost car representing either your best or last run, depending on your choice.
GHOST CAR
REDESIGNED TACHOMETER
The old tachometer was designed by me in the very early days of development, dating as far back as the time I started learning the Unity Engine and the Illustrator. The design had minor changes and additions over the course of development, however the core design was left unchanged.
It worked fine for what it is, but it had some design flaws and was getting quite old at this point.
So, I decided to completely redesign it, giving it a much cleaner and modern appearance as well as new effects, while evoking some of the core design of its older version.
FULL CHANGELOG
Added ghost replay
Redesigned tachometer
Expanded controller rumble support with new drifting, braking and boosting feedback
Terrain changes for Turkey Alpha and Turkey Beta
New binds have been added to the options menu for easier navigation
Added new options for fullscreen mode (exclusive/windowed) and HUD movement
Minor design changes to car selection menu
Game will now pause when Steam In-Game Overlay is triggered
Boost effect adjustments
Refined engine revving logic in neutral
Various bug fixes
