14 July 2025 Build 19209351 Edited 14 July 2025 – 00:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HIGHLIGHTS


    GHOST CAR

  • You are now able to see your ghost car representing either your best or last run, depending on your choice.



REDESIGNED TACHOMETER

  • The old tachometer was designed by me in the very early days of development, dating as far back as the time I started learning the Unity Engine and the Illustrator. The design had minor changes and additions over the course of development, however the core design was left unchanged.

  • It worked fine for what it is, but it had some design flaws and was getting quite old at this point.

    So, I decided to completely redesign it, giving it a much cleaner and modern appearance as well as new effects, while evoking some of the core design of its older version.

FULL CHANGELOG

  • Added ghost replay

  • Redesigned tachometer

  • Expanded controller rumble support with new drifting, braking and boosting feedback

  • Terrain changes for Turkey Alpha and Turkey Beta

  • New binds have been added to the options menu for easier navigation

  • Added new options for fullscreen mode (exclusive/windowed) and HUD movement

  • Minor design changes to car selection menu

  • Game will now pause when Steam In-Game Overlay is triggered

  • Boost effect adjustments

  • Refined engine revving logic in neutral

  • Various bug fixes

