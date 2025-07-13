Version 0.2.0.7 Pushing The Limits

Updates:

Theif's Log and Beastiary now show a pop up that stays on screen when you've completed a full log, Similar to the Soulbinding Pop up when you get a soul drop.

Adjusted BowString multi craft recipes times and added additional recipes.

Horizontally flipped finished potion sprites to increase visual differentiation of finished/unfinished potions.

Added Auto Turn off The Time banks speed boosts, Enable or disable auto turn-off for Bank Time, Disables 2x/3x if no XP is gained for 3 minutes, This is setting is saved. This is on by default.

Chests that require keys will now play Completion Sounds, when you have run out off keys, this also works with the game setting Completion Sounds, which works when the game isn't focused.

All skill guides now are toggled, Previously button, one way then you would have to click close.

Bug Fixes:

Corrected Tracking loot tooltips.

Fixed an issue with Cooking burning spectral dust when cooking Spectral Pufferfish this was a very chance to happen.

Fixed a Recipe issue with Bitterpine Shortbow.