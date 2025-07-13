 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19209290 Edited 13 July 2025 – 21:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • turned off scroll throwing by default, it is now an option under custom lobby variables
  • 2 bagelball champions receive their steam achievements
  • fixed toggle sprint again (thanks logixscake)
  • added ultrawide support

Windows Depot 3620441
