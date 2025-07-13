- turned off scroll throwing by default, it is now an option under custom lobby variables
- 2 bagelball champions receive their steam achievements
- fixed toggle sprint again (thanks logixscake)
- added ultrawide support
post tournament patch bagelball 0.8.7.3
