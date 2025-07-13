Changes to Extremely Long, or Never-ending Battles.

- After 25 turns of an Auto battle, battle speed will begin to increase very slightly each turn until the end of the auto battle.

- If 100 turns pass without an enemy minion dying in an auto battle, the battle ends immediately with a duel to the death between leaders.



Dev note: These changes are not intended to be a balance changes, but are instead intended to prevent rare cases where a battle could literally never end.





Balance Changes

- Quick Attack will no longer activate for Grand Magister Fogg after its text ability attempts to activate, but fails due to the targeted enemy minion already being dead.



Dev note: This interaction wasn't intended and allowed Fogg to force an adjacent minion with Flying and Ranged to attack endlessly. This strategy will still be possible, but the loop will end as soon as the minion next to Fogg attacks and kills a minion itself.





Bug Fixes

- Fixed First Love's "Friendly minions can't damage leaders this battle." clause not working.

- Fixed minions that had Shield removed by Pesticide visually re-gaining Shield when resummoned.

- Fixed incorrect end screen text appearing for Moon victories.

- Potentially fixed Untethered One positions getting mixed up internally after being discarded by Poppit's ability (this is hard to replicate so may not be 100% fixed).