We unfortunately have some bad news to share: the game's getting delayed to 2026.

You may know that we were originally targeting a June 2025 release date... That didn't happen.

Our only programmer is required to go into conscript service for 11 months (it's mandatory in Estonia), so we don't have much choice but to delay the game. We also underestimated how much work it is to rework all the game's cutscenes to be in-engine and to update other art, but this delay does give our artist more time to work with.

We have a lot of cool stuff planned, so stay tuned for that!

That was the bad news we had to share with you. Now, here's something a little better.

The good news: we've updated the demo, fixing a bunch of bugs and adding some new content—as well as quite a few new languages! Try to guess what this one is:

As we couldn't hit our initial release goal, we decided to add some of the new content we've made into the demo. As such, it now contains all the new fixes we've done in the last couple months, alongside a few new outfits, new balls and even some levels.

There's also the new languages, including Võro, a South-Estonian language - this is probably the first time it's been featured in a video game! Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Finnish, Brazilian (and non-Brazilian) Portuguese and more are also now available!

Take a look at the changelog to see everything we've added or changed:

Changelog:

Backend stuff:

Updated to Unity 6.

Updated Steamworks SDK.

Updated CRIWARE SDK.

Content changes:

Added 6 new balls.

Added 4 new outfits.

Remastered the menu music and two gameplay songs.

Replaced the final demo level with a fancier one.

Updated the cutscene pause menu design.

Added dynamic shadows to some levels.

Added more animations to the elephant. They can now lean to either side and even jump. Sorry to all the mid-jump crouchers, though, because you can't do that anymore.

Localization:

Added Võro.

Added Japanese.

Added Belarusian.

Added Turkish.

Added Portuguese.

Added Brazilian Portuguese.

Added Spanish LATAM.

Added Finnish.

Removed Swedish.

Added Simplified Chinese.

Added Romanian.

Removed French.

Added Swedish back.

Updated the localization files.

Fixes:

Fixed text-rendering issues in Hindi. Did you know that Unity doesn't have proper support for Hindi text? We learned this the hard way.

Improved backflip detection. No more unpaid flips.

Game no longer pauses when alt-tabbed, unless in gameplay. Now you too can watch the cutscenes while chatting on Discord on your other screen.

Allowed the elephant to smile during gameplay.

Fixed various edge cases related to menus, where you could mash buttons and make everything explode.

Improved menu button animations.

Fixed flickering on some scene transitions.

Adjusted prices for inflation.

Adjusted the anti-piracy check.