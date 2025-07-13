- Improved world map quality
- Submaps now better scale to different map ratios
- Made the map navigable using a controller
- Fixed bug where player bag did not appear on the map after death
New Features
- Added graphic options for upscaler quality (DLSS and FSR)
- Added feature to split inventory items into custom amounts
Improvements
- Improved visual fidelity of many ground textures
- Improved quality of many nature assets
Fixes
- Fixed collider for the Loft in Bardestad to allow traversal through upstairs door
Changed files in this update