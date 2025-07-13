 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19209200
Map Updates
  • Improved world map quality
  • Submaps now better scale to different map ratios
  • Made the map navigable using a controller
  • Fixed bug where player bag did not appear on the map after death


New Features
  • Added graphic options for upscaler quality (DLSS and FSR)
  • Added feature to split inventory items into custom amounts


Improvements
  • Improved visual fidelity of many ground textures
  • Improved quality of many nature assets


Fixes
  • Fixed collider for the Loft in Bardestad to allow traversal through upstairs door

