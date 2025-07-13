 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19209180 Edited 13 July 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
balance

Changed files in this update

Depot 3448941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link