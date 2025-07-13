We are very passionate about opening the sandbox up to more captains to help tell amazing stories.

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

The Spaceport Trading Company Guide to Modding has been updated -> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3511009750

Mod Panel UI & UX updates: Improved the information displayed to aid in modifications Added a section allow for warnings Captains can now publish local mods with 1 button Refined Panel spacing

Modable Options localization, more than half have had their names localized

Improved the ability to modify graphics through the use of new images and the ability to set the scale from within the Mod data

More UI Tweaks

Bugs

Addressed a few issues with local mod and their loading of graphics

Addressed an issue that would prevent the Mod Information Panel to not being shown

Addressed an issue with completing missions with an agent that the captain had not formally met

Addressed an issue with the Auto Save feature that now double checks that it overwrites the oldest file first

Future Work