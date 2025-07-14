This DSK update contains the first localization and is now available in Spanish.
In addition to the language and accessibility features, there are many more upgrades (see below)
More control over Configurations
Lighting and updates to the Fidelity
Improved Tutorial and Climbing
Updates to Combat and Stealth
Gameplay scenarios within Keilah
And 'Save People' events
IMD looks forward to releasing more translations of this demo while continuing our development efforts of the full game, The Anointed: Heart of David - due to be released in late 2026.
Changed files in this update