Major 14 July 2025 Build 19209146
Update notes via Steam Community

This DSK update contains the first localization and is now available in Spanish.

In addition to the language and accessibility features, there are many more upgrades (see below)

  • More control over Configurations

  • Lighting and updates to the Fidelity

  • Improved Tutorial and Climbing

  • Updates to Combat and Stealth

  • Gameplay scenarios within Keilah

  • And 'Save People' events

IMD looks forward to releasing more translations of this demo while continuing our development efforts of the full game, The Anointed: Heart of David - due to be released in late 2026.

