This DSK update contains the first localization and is now available in Spanish.

In addition to the language and accessibility features, there are many more upgrades (see below)

More control over Configurations

Lighting and updates to the Fidelity

Improved Tutorial and Climbing

Updates to Combat and Stealth

Gameplay scenarios within Keilah

And 'Save People' events

IMD looks forward to releasing more translations of this demo while continuing our development efforts of the full game, The Anointed: Heart of David - due to be released in late 2026.