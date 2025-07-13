Hi Rugby Fans
Small update:
1) Unselected players now better run un to the passed ball. CPU teams used to pass the ball to the winger close to the touchline, then the receiving player wont go for the ball. That is fixed now
2)CPU try conversion kick bug, sometimes they will kick from the goalline.. not from infield. Fixed.
3) Cant control players now on your 22 and goal line dropouts.
Enjoy!
Patch V1.08b
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 3600801
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3600802
Changed files in this update