13 July 2025 Build 19209087 Edited 13 July 2025 – 20:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Rugby Fans

Small update:
1) Unselected players now better run un to the passed ball. CPU teams used to pass the ball to the winger close to the touchline, then the receiving player wont go for the ball. That is fixed now
2)CPU try conversion kick bug, sometimes they will kick from the goalline.. not from infield. Fixed.
3) Cant control players now on your 22 and goal line dropouts.

Enjoy!

