13 July 2025 Build 19208994 Edited 13 July 2025 – 20:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Career Statistics menus to view gameplay stats. These can be found through the User button on the main menu. Stats are only recorded when playing on officially hosted servers.

Changed files in this update

