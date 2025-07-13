This update adds new progression mechanics in the form of a talent tree and a "quest" system. The initial implementation defines reaching the various growth stages as goals that are rewarded with points that can be spent on the talent tree to further customise the animal to your playstyle.

This is a very early implementation and work-in-progress UI, but I hope you enjoy the new mechanics!

Features:

Upgraded project to to UE5.6.

Added talent tree.

Added questing, with reaching growth stages as the initial goals.

Tweaks:

Reduced stamina drain.

Deinonychus can now bite while climbing. This will help knock down beehives.

Did a simple polish pass over the UI, added some borders and swapped out click sound. More planned.

Bugfixes: